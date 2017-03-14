× Officials escort 1-year-old through snow during medical emergency

A winter storm walloped the Northeast with heavy snow and high winds. Millions of people were in the path of blizzard conditions.

But the snow couldn’t stop the determined.

Pennsylvania State Police teamed up with the Pennsylvania National Guard and other officials to escort a 23-month-old child from Lehigh Valley Hospital-Pocono in East Stroudsburg to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville for an emergency procedure, police said.

Gov. Tom Wolf said state transportation employees led the way with a plow train, CNN affiliate WPVI reported.

That wasn’t the only instance of medical drama in the Pennsylvania snowstorm.

Our sister station WNEP reported an ambulance got stuck in the snow in Williamsport.

Neighbors helped get enough snow away from the vehicle to get it free.

The patient who was in the ambulance is doing fine.