Memphis school fight witness: They would say, ‘All the Mexicans are going to get it’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A shocking video showing dozens of students hitting and attacking classmates near Wooddale High School is circulating the Internet.

“He was so like, ‘What is happening?’ None of the kids had a chance whatsoever; they were hit from the back," said Belinda Hernandez.

Hernandez said she was there as the victims in the videos were beat up Friday afternoon.

Dozens of students can be seen attacking some of their peers down the street from Wooddale High School.

“It was so painful to see, like there was so much anger," said Hernandez. "I don’t know what was behind it, but there was no point in it.”

She said the four victims she saw are all Hispanic and said she heard the fight started after a Hispanic student said he was going to report being bullied.

“They would say, 'All the Mexicans are going to get it, and all the Hispanics have a target on their back.'"

Belinda said she was picking up her siblings when she came across the chaos and immediately got out of her car to help.

“It was so many kids in the middle," she said. "You couldn’t hear anybody.”

Unfortunately, she said not enough people were concerned.

“They weren’t my brother and sister, but I felt like I had to protect them in some way.”

Mauricio Calvo, the executive director of Latino Memphis, said he doesn’t know all the details of the case, but he said the allegations are worrisome and this incident isn’t a reflection of Memphis.

He said it's important to always report these crimes.

“Any act of violence or discrimination is unacceptable form anybody," said Calvo.

Hernandez said it’s hurtful knowing these teens would commit such violence against their classmates -- one of them being her friend’s brother.

“He has a couple bruises and bumps on his face, but he’s OK," she said.

Memphis police are investigating this incident but have not made any arrests. They said some of the victims who reported it didn’t know their attackers' names.

Shelby County Schools said the principal is helping police determine if any students were involved in the fight.