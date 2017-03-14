Memphis police: Driver flees after hitting, killing woman on Sam Cooper Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Memphis police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman on Sam Cooper Boulevard and kept driving.

It’s the latest fatal pedestrian incident in our city that has many drivers taking extra precaution.

“I would just caution everyone to be extremely careful, regardless of where he or she may be going," said Eunice Osbey, who lives in Cordova.

Osbey said the city’s latest pedestrian incident has her keeping everyone’s safety in mind.

“You can only ask that we drive defensively and make sure we drive for us and the other person too, but I think it’s awful.”

Detectives said the victim was hit by a car Monday just before 11 p.m. They’re not yet releasing her name or age.

Police said she was found on the eastbound lane of Sam Cooper Boulevard near the Mendenhall Road overpass and was pronounced dead at the scene.

When first responders got there, the driver responsible was nowhere in sight.

Detectives said there were also no witnesses at the scene.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.