MBI, MHP investigating officer-involved shooting near Jackson

RIDGELAND, Miss. — Shots were fired when officers responded to a bank robbery in the Jackson suburb of Ridgeland, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

MBI said Ridgeland Police responded to the robbery at BancorpSouth around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Shots were fired, and the suspect was hurt, MBI said. The suspect went to the hospital, but MBI did not provide information on the condition.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s criminal reconstruction unit is investigating the incident along with the MBI.