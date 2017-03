× Manhunt underway for shooting suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A manhunt is underway following a shooting in the area of Frayser and Dunn Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received the call shortly after 7:30 a.m. from the 3300 block of Thomas. The caller told police he had been shot by an unknown man.

Thankfully, the victim is expected to be okay.

If you can help authorities identify the man, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.