Man involved in Millington barricade situation charged

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The 82-year-old man involved in a barricade situation in Millington Monday has been charged.

According to authorities, the man is facing aggravated assault charges.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, it all started when a man shot someone in the shoulder inside a house in the 7200 block of Walsh Road and then refused to come out.

The suspect was arrested not long after the standoff.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

SCSO also said the suspect knew the victim and has been a friend of the family for several years.

Deputies told WREG alcohol is to blame for the standoff.