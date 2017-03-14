× Man arrested for drugging, raping 16-year-old in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. — A man is behind bars after the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office said he drugged and raped a girl.

According to the affidavit, the 16-year-old victim went to suspect Larry Fowler Jr.’s home Friday to buy marijuana.

Fowler, 18, made her take off her clothes, and he took photos of her, the affidavit said. A friend of the two was also there at the time.

The affidavit said the victim turned down Xanax bars the suspect offered her after they smoked. However, deputies believe the suspect put the Xanax in the victim’s drink.

The suspect then forced her to have sex with him, according to the affidavit.

At some point, the friend came into the suspect’s bedroom and shoved him off the victim, according to the affidavit.

Fowler was arrested and charged with rape.