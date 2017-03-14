× Little girl killed in fire reportedly caused by hoverboard

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A 2-year-old is dead after a house fire that was reportedly started by a hoverboard that was being charged in an outlet.

Several children were trapped inside a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania home when the fire started Friday night. Two-year-old Ashanti Hughes was killed and two others were seriously injured.

According to CBS News, Fire Chief Brian Enterline said the children reported hearing a crackling noise before the hoverboard exploded in flames.

In 2016, more than 500,000 hoverboards were recalled after the batteries reportedly began getting too hot and catching fire.

However, until now, no one has died as a result of the fires.