GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — A pair of women stole from a salon in Germantown.

Police are looking for the suspects, who were caught on camera at Salon Dixie on Farmington Boulevard.

The suspects stole an employee’s wallet from behind her desk while they distracted her, according to Salon Dixie.

If you can identify the suspects, call Germantown Crime Stoppers at (901) 757-2274 or email TIPS@Germantown-TN.gov.