Freeze Warnings, Watches issued for entire Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for the entire WREG viewing area.

The warning will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Tuesday. and then be reissued from 9 p.m. Tuesday to early Wednesday morning.

In addition, the NWS has also issued a Freeze Watch for Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

