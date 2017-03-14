× Forrest City man wins $210K jackpot

FORREST CITY, Ark. — Congratulations to Danny McCollum of Forrest City!

He just won $210,000 in the Saturday drawing of the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Natural State Jackpot.

He bought his winning ticket at Jordan’s Kwik Stop on North Washington Street in Forrest City.

The Natural State Jackpot is specific to Arkansas and is similar to Powerball. Starting this week, the jackpot will start at $150,000 and will go up $10,000 with each draw, which happens every day except Sunday.