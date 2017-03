GREENSBURG, La. — TV and film Director Tyler Perry’s stepfather lost his home in a fire overnight.

The blaze ripped through the Greensboro, Louisiana home late Monday evening.

Emmitt Perry said he heard something popping in the attic but did not smell or see any smoke. That’s when he walked outside and noticed the flames.

Some 50 firefighters worked to put out the blaze. They suspect an electrical issue sparked the flames.