Driver involved in fatal hit and run sought by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are seeking the public’s help following a fatal hit and run late Monday evening.

The female pedestrian was reportedly walking in the area of Sam Cooper and Mendenhall Road around 11 p.m. Monday when she was hit by a car. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver did not stay on the scene and so far police have not located any witnesses to the accident.

If you can help call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.