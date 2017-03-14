× DOJ receives more time to provide wiretapping evidence

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department missed Monday’s deadline to give Congress evidence of President Donald Trump’s claim that former President Barack Obama ordered wiretaps on Trump Tower last year.

The Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee is giving the DOJ until March 20 to submit any such evidence saying the committee may resort to a “compulsory” process if the new deadline isnt’ met.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer — who said last week that the President’s claim “speaks for itself” — appeared more open to interpretation on Monday.

He claimed President Trump wasn’t being literal when he tweeted the accusation.

Mr. Trump made the claim on Twitter, but has not publicly provided any evidence himself.

Former President Obama has denied the allegations through a spokesman and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has publicly condemned the claims.