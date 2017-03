× D.A. Amy Weirich to attend ethics violation hearing regarding Jackson case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich is set to face a disciplinary hearing regarding the Noura Jackson case.

The hearing before the Tennessee Supreme Court Board of Professional Responsibility is scheduled for Thursday, March 23 and Friday, March 24.

The meeting is open to the public.

Weirich is accused of committing ethical violations during the Jackson trial.