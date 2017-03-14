× Amber Alert issued for Tennessee teen believed to be with 50-year-old man

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 15-year-old girl is missing, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Amber Alert.

Elizabeth Thomas was reported missing from Maury County. She was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and black leggings.

The TBI believes she is with Tad Cummins, 50, and could be near Decatur, Alabama.

Cummins is armed with two guns and is driving a silver Nissan Rogue with Tennessee tag 976ZPT, according to the TBI.

If you know where either may be, call 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Maury County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 375-8654.