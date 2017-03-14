× 3 hurt, including possible teen, in 2 related shootings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to two shootings Tuesday night that they believe are connected.

Police were called to the 3600 block of Cazassa Road around 8 p.m. Two people were shot there, and police said one victim might be 15 years old.

That victim went to Methodist South in a private vehicle, police said. The other, a man, was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police found the third victim close by in the 1800 block of Wessex Drive. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are investigating.