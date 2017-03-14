3 hurt, including possible teen, in 2 related shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police responded to two shootings Tuesday night that they believe are connected.
Police were called to the 3600 block of Cazassa Road around 8 p.m. Two people were shot there, and police said one victim might be 15 years old.
That victim went to Methodist South in a private vehicle, police said. The other, a man, was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Police found the third victim close by in the 1800 block of Wessex Drive. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are investigating.
35.047976 -90.001741