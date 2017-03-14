× 17-year-old indicted in Southaven softball complex arson case

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police said a teenager is to blame for a fire at Southaven’s Greenbrook Softball Complex in June 2015.

Police said Jordan Trevor Rogers, 17, intentionally set a fire to the concession area.

More than $600,000 worth of merchandise, office equipment and concession items were lost.

Rogers was indicted in February on charges of arson and conspiracy to commit arson. He is charged as an adult, police said.

Police said he had at least one accomplice, so they may make more arrests soon.