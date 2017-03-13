× Woman wakes up to find snake in bed with her

WHITE BLUFF, Tenn. — A woman was forced to scream for help when she woke up to find a snake laying on her while in bed.

Christine Humphries told WTVF she was asleep in bed Friday morning when she felt something touch her arm. At first she thought it was her cat, she said, but quickly realized something was off. When she raised her head to look at it, the animal popped it’s head up too.

The 3-foot rat snake was sprawled across the bed.

“I yelled for my daughter downstairs. I was in shock because I’ve never had a snake in my house. I’ve never even had a mouse in my house,” she told the news outlet.

The snake was eventually released back into the woods.

Humphries said she has not been able to sleep in the bed ever since.