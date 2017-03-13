× Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arkansas, Tennessee counties

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in West Tennessee and in Arkansas.

The advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. Monday.

It includes Randolph, Clay, Lawrence, Greene, Craighead, Mississippi, Dunklin, Pemiscot, Lake, Obion and Dyer counties.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that snow and sleet is possible in the area, making the roadways slick.

