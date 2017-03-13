× Tigers center will not play final year at Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn-Tigers senior Chad Rykhoek expects to get a sixth year of eligibility from the NCAA because of his injury-riddled career, but the 6-11 center said he won’t play it at Memphis. Rykhoek went on social media Monday afternoon to thank his teammates and fans, but said he was choosing to look at other opportunities. Rykhoek transferred to Memphis from Baylor, but only played in 15 games because of a dislocated ankle that cost him two months. Rykhoek averaged five points and two rebounds. Tigers coach Tubby Smith said in a released statement, “Chad has decided to not pursue a sixth year of eligibility at Memphis for this coming basketball season. We thank him for his time with the team this year, and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”