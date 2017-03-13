× Teen sues motel after she says she was forced to have sex with 1,000 men over 2 years

PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania teen is suing a motel’s owners and manager after she was held against her will inside a hotel room for two years and forced to have sex with more than 1,000 men.

Her lawyers said employees at the Roosevelt Inn knew that the then 14-year-old was being held captive and forced into sex trafficking, but never did anything about it.

In fact, the establishment is well-known to prosecutors in the area as a haven for sex traffickers, the Inquirer reported.

“You have to be blind, deaf and dumb not to know that 100 men are showing up over a period of a couple days,” said Tom Kline, an attorney representing the girl.

The team is suing the motel for $50,000 in damages, CBS News said.

The people responsible for forcing the child into sex trafficking have been convicted and sentenced to prison.