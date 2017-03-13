Smoothies for health!
It’s a health boosting breakfast you can drink, on the go!
Smoothies are perfect for busy families rushing to get out the door to school or work.
Antonio Payne is with Smoothie King.
At-home version of our Pineapple Activator Smoothie
- Coconut water (very hydrating!) ¼ cup
- Banana (potassium/electrolytes post-workout!) ¼ ripe
- Apple cut into small pieces ½
- Fresh pineapple pieces (delicious/Vitamin C) ¼ cup
- Vanilla Gladiator (23 grams of protein!) 1 scoop
- Ice (texture) 1 cup
Directions
In a blender, add ingredients. Blend on high for 1-2 minutes or until smoothie is well mixed. Pour into a glass and enjoy!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
At-home version of the Immune Builder Orange
- Orange juice 1 cup
- Whole banana 1
- Diced mango ½ cup
- Diced pineapple ½ cup
- Herbal Immune Enhancer 1 tablespoon
- Ice (texture) 1 cup
Directions
In a blender, add ingredients. Blend on high for 1-2 minutes or until smoothie is well mixed. Pour into a glass and enjoy!