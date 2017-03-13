× Smoothies for health!

It’s a health boosting breakfast you can drink, on the go!

Smoothies are perfect for busy families rushing to get out the door to school or work.

Antonio Payne is with Smoothie King.

At-home version of our Pineapple Activator Smoothie

Coconut water (very hydrating!) ¼ cup

Banana (potassium/electrolytes post-workout!) ¼ ripe

Apple cut into small pieces ½

Fresh pineapple pieces (delicious/Vitamin C) ¼ cup

Vanilla Gladiator (23 grams of protein!) 1 scoop

Ice (texture) 1 cup

Directions

In a blender, add ingredients. Blend on high for 1-2 minutes or until smoothie is well mixed. Pour into a glass and enjoy!

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

At-home version of the Immune Builder Orange

Orange juice 1 cup

Whole banana 1

Diced mango ½ cup

Diced pineapple ½ cup

Herbal Immune Enhancer 1 tablespoon

Ice (texture) 1 cup

Directions

In a blender, add ingredients. Blend on high for 1-2 minutes or until smoothie is well mixed. Pour into a glass and enjoy!