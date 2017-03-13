× SCSO: Shooting suspect arrested after barricading self in house

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — There’s was a barricade situation going on in the Millington area, but it ended quickly.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s office, a man shot someone in the shoulder inside a house in the 7200 block of Walsh Road and then refused to come out.

The suspect was arrested not long after.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

SCSO said the incident was alcohol-related. Deputies also said the suspect knew the victim and has been a friend of the family for several years.

Deputies are busy clearing the scene, and a section of Walsh Road near the house is blocked off.