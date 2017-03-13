× Police investigating fight at Wooddale High School, victims say attackers yelled racial slurs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big fight broke out Friday at Wooddale High School, and it was caught on camera.

Police are now investigating.

The two victims said they were walking home from Wooddale High School when a big group of people approached them and yelled racial slurs. They said several of the people punched them in the face and kicked them.

Their mother told police they attacked her sons because they are Hispanic.

Everyone had left by the time officers arrived at the scene. The person who called police about the fight when it was happening said there were about 100 people.

The victims said they didn’t know the names of the people who assaulted them but did know they were fellow Wooddale High students.

Police said they suffered many bruises but declined to go to the hospital.

Warning: The below video of the fight includes profanity. Viewer discretion is advised.