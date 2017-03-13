× Nine candidates file petitions to run for District 95 seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nine people have expressed interest in running for the District 95 position recently vacated by Mike Lovell.

According to the Shelby County Election Commission, Julie Byrd Ashworth (D), Robert Paul Schutt, (I), Melissa R Marshall, (R), Frank Uhlhorn, (R), William Kevin Vaughan (R), John C Bogan (R) Billy Patton (R), Joseph A Crone (R) and Joseph Leonard Tomasik (L) have all pulled a petition to run for the seat.

Melissa Marshall, Billy Patton, Frank Uhlhorn and William Kevin Vaughan have officially filed their petitions.

All petitions are due back by March 16 at noon.

The primary election will be held Thursday, April 27 with the general election almost two months later on Thursday, June 15.

Lovell resigned from the position in mid-February amid allegations of inappropriate sexual contact.