× Missing 6-year-old found safe in Tennessee

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — A child reported missing in Minnesota was discovered in Tennessee over the weekend.

According to sources, the 6-year-old Claire Cooney had been reported missing nearly a month ago by her father. The man said his estranged wife, Mirando Cooney and the woman’s boyfriend had taken her.

Claire was finally spotted Friday by a store clerk who had seen the missing fliers. The clerk told authorities the woman with the little girl had been buying items such as tarps, ropes, hacksaws, knives and camouflage clothing.

The trio was taken into custody at a nearby campsite.

Claire is in the process of being reunited with her father.