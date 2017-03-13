× ME: Human remains found in Panola County belong to missing businessman

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. — The Mississippi Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the remains discovered this past month belong to a missing local businessman.

Sanjay Patel disappeared back in October, but his remains were not discovered until early March in Panola County.

Patel owned Five Star Wine and Spirits on Houston Levee Road. Authorities say he disappeared from his store and was last seen with a man named Marcus Perry.

Sources told WREG they think Perry killed Patel, dumped his body in Panola County and then committed suicide inside a Bartlett home.

A cause of death has not been determined.