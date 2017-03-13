× McDonald’s replaces ice cream machines after customer frustration

McDonald’s customers have complained about its ice cream machines not working — preventing them from getting McFlurries and sundaes — and the company has responded with a machine overhaul.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the fast food giant will replace the ice cream machines with new ones that have fewer parts and are thus easier to maintain.

Consumerist uncovered many complaints on social media about the troubled machines. Someone claiming to have worked at McDonald’s posted on Reddit, saying cleaning the machines was an issue, but lazy workers were also to blame.

“Truth is, the machine is terrible,” the poster said. “It is dirty all the time, and after 9, most people get lazy and tear it down early.”

Hopefully these new machines can keep the ice cream flowing.