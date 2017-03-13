Man wanted for kidnapping 1-year-old child, mother

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. — A young man is wanted by police after he kidnapped his 1-year-old child and the child’s mother.

The incident happened Sunday evening in Springfield, Tennessee, which is north of Nashville.

According to WTVF, Dennis Tyler Ruland followed the pair to Sonic and grabbed the child from the vehicle. When the mother tried to stop him, Ruland pulled out a gun and shot at her.

BREAKING: Armed, dangerous man wanted after kidnapping.https://t.co/6g7PME6AVu — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) March 13, 2017

The mother continued to fight, resulting in the 19-year-old hitting her over the head with the gun and throwing her and the child in the backseat of his car. She told authorities she eventually jumped from the moving car with the child in her arms.

Both were rushed to the hospital with severe injuries, but they are expected to be okay.

Sources report this is not the first time Ruland has been in trouble with the law. He was already wanted by police for charges relating to aggravated domestic assault, vandalism, theft, domestic assault and criminal trespassing.

Now authorities have added two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated domestic violence and two counts of reckless endangerment to the list.

Police are urging anyone who sees him to contact their local police department.