Man shot at Pure Passion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a nightclub near Memphis International Airport.

The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Monday at Pure Passion on East Brooks Road.

Police say the man was shot in the stomach in the parking lot and transported to the Regional Medical Center.

Police don’t have a clear description of the shooter but they believe he drove away in a silver sedan.

Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information on this shooting.

This is the fourth shooting at Pure Passion since last October.

In November, the club was shut down by the District Attorney’s Office.

It reopened a month later after reaching an agreement to install new security cameras and hire new, more qualified security guards.