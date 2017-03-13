Hickory Hill residents, business owners worry about decline of community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are still looking for the suspects involved in a deadly triple shooting in Hickory Hill over the weekend.

Officers say two gunmen shot a man outside the Elvis Mart late Saturday night.

He drove to a nearby McDonald's but died before police arrived.

Two others were also hurt.

This is just the latest in a string of incidents in the area.

WREG learned this has some residents and business owners worried about a rapid decline for a once thriving neighborhood.

Joyce Anderson often pumps gas at the Q-Mart on Mendenhall at Winchester. She grew up in Hickory Hill and still lives nearby.

Anderson says she actually saw police cars in the area after Saturday night's shooting.

"I did see I guess the aftermath of it," said Anderson.

Anderson says the blue lights are a common sight, but it's not just the crime itself that's a problem.

It's the impact on the community.

"The area itself is kind of going down, I do see more buildings like this Walgreens, that's been here forever and now it's gone."

Abdellah Naiari, manages the Q-Mart.

"It's getting worse and worse," he said. "If it keeps going like this, it's going to kill business actually."

It may sound grim, but Naiari says that's the new reality.

Increased crime for them has meant a loss of customers who've moved away.

As a prime example, Naiari says a customer walked in Monday morning whom he hadn't seen in over a year.

"He said, 'I'm not going to come back to this area, I'm just here to see my grandmother.' That's the only reason he was here this morning."

Anderson says it's those grandparents who deserve more.

"We should want to make this community better for them."

And for young people like her, who've chosen to remain in the community she's always called home.

"And we just need to all come together," added Anderson.

Naiari said, "I hope something will change, you never know."

Police still haven't released any suspect information or details about the victims in Saturday night's shooting.