Congress asks DOJ to hand over wiretapping evidence by Monday evening

WASHINGTON — Congress has given the Department of Justice until Monday evening to provide evidence the Obama administration wiretapped President Donald Trump’s phones last year.

Mr. Trump made the claim on Twitter, but has not publicly provided any evidence himself. But one of his top advisors, Kellyanne Conway, suggested to the Bergen Record Sunday there could have been even wider spying.

“I’m not Inspector Gadget. I don’t believe people are using the microwave to spy on the Trump campaign. However, I’m not in the job of having evidence. That’s what investigations are for. I’ve said many, many times throughout the week that the president is pleased that the House and Senate Intelligence Committees have agreed with him that this should be part of the investigation that already exists about Russia and the campaign. And the investigation that, apparently, has gone nowhere so far. I mean every single day on this network and others, people are screaming about Russia and the campaign, and to what avail? Where is the evidence?”

“The investigations haven’t even started yet.”

“Okay, but you’re fine with that. You’re fine with that investigation taking its time. When it comes to the House and Senate Intelligence Committee listening to President Trump and including this as part of the overall investigation … somehow that has to be on a rocket docket that has to have evidentiary proof on day one, that has to have a conclusion before it even starts. That’s not fair.”

Former President Barack Obama has denied the allegations through a spokesman and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has publicly condemned the claims.

On Sunday, Senator John McCain told CNN that Mr. Trump currently has just two choices– retract the allegations or present the evidence to the American people.