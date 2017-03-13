Collierville animal authorities trying to trap feral pit bull

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. -- Though wild dogs normally pose bigger risks in rural areas, Collierville Animal Shelter officials said Monday they'd been trying to catch a feral pit bull for weeks.

They did catch her mate, Huck, who's now been spayed, vaccinated and tested for diseases. He's now adoptable and being considered for a therapy training program for veterans, they said.

Officials told WREG they knew about the wild pair for two years but only recently became concerned about the potential risk to the community.

“This winter we got a call from the police department saying we had to get these dogs. They’d become territorial. Of course then, we thought there's a public safety issue,” said Nina Wingfield, director of the Collierville Animal Shelter.

Officials started trying to trap the pair using scent and food.

“I started feeding them in one location. Once they got in a routine, I figured out where to set the trap,” said Cindy McCowan with Living the Life Animal Rescue. “We were hopeful they'd go in the trap together, but it didn’t turn out that way.”

Instead, they trapped Huck last Monday.

The female mate, whom they believe is feral, did not go in the trap.

Officials didn't state where the dog lived because they said they didn’t want her to get unwanted attention that could uproot their trapping efforts.

They said it was near an industrial park, and some local business owners had issues with the dogs.

Wingfield said the feral female mate looked exactly like Huck and asked people to look out for her.

If spotted, she asked people to call animal control at 901-457-2670.

She urged people not to try to trap the dog themselves.

"There have been multiple cases across east and central Tennessee with rabies, so we want to safeguard our area and be compliant on rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats," Wingfield said. “It is a public safety issue.”

They said they go out almost every day trying to trap the female dog. The rain and snow erased the previous scent, so they planned to redouble their efforts this week, they said.