Celtic Crossing has a St. Patrick's Day recipe for Corned Beef Sliders!

St. Patrick’s Day is Friday, but you don’t have to be Irish, to celebrate like one!

Chef Will Renick has a recipe that will be fun for the whole family!

Celtic Crossing

903 S. Cooper St.

(901) 274-5151

Celtic Crossing Irish Pub & Restaurant

Corned Beef Sliders

Ingredients:

4 lbs. corned beef brisket

Sauerkraut

Mary Rose sauce

Swiss cheese

Slider buns

Steps: