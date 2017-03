BRECKENRIDGE, Co. — The video of two snowboarders’ encounter with a moose at the Breckenridge Ski Resort is going viral.

The amazing video was posted to Instagram over the weekend by Cheri Bearox. She said she and a friend, Amy Loofa, were heading down the slopes when a moose started sprinting next to them.

Thankfully, they were able to take video of the encounter and posted it to their social media channels.

So far, it’s been viewed more than 6,000 times.

That time a #moose chased @shamey08 and I down the run #breckenridge #snowboarding