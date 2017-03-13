× Arkansas official: State has drugs to conduct 8 executions

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas prisons spokesman says the state has obtained enough doses of a lethal drug to execute eight inmates next month.

Arkansas uses three drugs in its execution protocol, but its supply of potassium chloride had expired in January. Arkansas Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves said Monday that the state now has enough potassium chloride to conduct the eight executions, set to take place over a 10-day period in April.

The state hasn’t executed an inmate since 2005, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson has scheduled four sets of double executions to occur before another drug, midazolam, expires in April.

Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court said it wouldn’t review Arkansas’ lethal injection law, which paved the way for the executions to resume.