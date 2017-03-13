× 9-year-old fatally run over by car after unintentionally shifting gear to neutral

OXFORD, Miss. — A 9-year-old died Sunday in Oxford after being run over by a car.

Oxford Police said Henry Miller was in the car and unintentionally took it out of park and into neutral.

When the car started rolling down the driveway, police said he tried to get out but was run over.

He was in critical condition when he arrived at the hospital and did not make it.

Police said no one else was hurt and said there are no charges.