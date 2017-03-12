Video: Toddler helps garbage collector

Here’s a video that will make you go “aww.”

Shelley Ann McGlathery Guidry posted a video of her son, 16-month old Gray, helping Mr. Anthony with his job as a garbage collector.

According to WAFB, the two became friends when Gray was just 5 months old.

Not only does Gray help Mr. Anthony with the garbage, but Guidry said Mr. Anthony returns the favor by giving Gray a hand with his sidewalk chalk sometimes.

“The sweetness of their little friendship totally makes our Monday and Thursday mornings!” she said.