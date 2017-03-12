× Ole Miss heads to the NIT

OXFORD – After seeing their NCAA Tournament hopes come to an end with a loss to Arkansas in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals, Ole Miss will still play in the postseason. The Rebels selected as a 5-seed when the NIT Tournament released its 32-team field on Sunday night.

Ole Miss opens play Tuesday night in West Long Branch, New Jersey against 4th seeded Monmouth in what will be the first meeting ever between the two teams.

The Rebels are making their 12th appearance in the NIT and sixth under Andy Kennedy, who won 20 games for a ninth time as Ole Miss head coach.