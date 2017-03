× Man shot and killed Sunday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed Sunday in Memphis.

Police responded to Pillow Street and East Waldorf Avenue after getting a man down call around 11:45 a.m.

Officers found a man there suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police don’t have any information on a suspect at this time, but they are investigating.

The victim has not yet been identified.