× Gunshot victim found dead in McDonald’s drive-thru

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There has been another homicide in Memphis, and that deadly shooting also injured two other people.

Officers were called to the McDonald’s in the 3600 block of Mendenhall Road shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. There, they found a car that was parked and blocking the drive-thru.

Inside was a man who had been shot. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead, police said.

While officers were on the scene, two other men came up to them and said they had also been shot. They told police they were parked in front of a store on South Mendenhall Road and Flowering Peach Drive when two people fired into their car.

They said they then drove to the McDonald’s.

The two surviving victims were transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The suspects are at large.