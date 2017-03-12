Florida deputy saves jet skiers from being hit by cruise ship

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two young women on spring break in Florida survived a scare Saturday when they fell off their jet ski and ended up in the path of a cruise ship.

The rescue was caught on camera.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said West Virginians Skylar Pentasuglia, 19, and Allison Garrett, 20, were riding a jet ski in Port Canaveral. One of them fell off, and the whole thing flipped over when she tried to get back on.

The wind carried them into a narrow channel right in the path of a cruise ship, the sheriff’s office said.

SeaPort Security Marine Deputy Taner Primmer acted fast, steering his boat toward the women and pulling them to safety.

The sheriff’s office also noted the efforts of Port Canaveral Harbor Pilot Capt. Doug Brown, who was able to veer the ship enough to avoid them, which let Primmer have a few extra seconds to get the jet skiers.

Pentasuglia, Garrett and some of their family members commented on the sheriff’s office’s post about the incident, thanking Primmer for his brave, heroic actions.