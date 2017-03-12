× Catfish falls from sky in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — “I thought it was a flying fish.”

Not a flying fish, but a falling fish — the Tallahassee Democrat reported a catfish fell from the sky.

Bo Fountain said he was meeting outside with his tenants when he heard a loud noise.

“We heard a kapow,” he said. “It sounded like a gunshot. Then a catfish landed on the ground.”

Bo’s wife Terry said it probably dropped from a flock of birds flying over them.

The couple took the fish with them when they left.