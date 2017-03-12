× Arkansas Razorbacks make NCAA tournament, will face Seton Hall in first round

Arkansas’ somewhat recent history of facing North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament could continue this year.

The eighth-seeded Razorbacks (25-9) returned to the tournament for a second time in three seasons with their selection on Sunday, and they’ll open by facing ninth-seeded Seton Hall (21-11) on Friday.

Should Arkansas win its opener, it’s likely to face top-seeded North Carolina (27-7) in the second round — which would be the sixth NCAA Tournament meeting between the two schools since 1990.

The Razorbacks lost to the Tar Heels two years ago in the second round, and they’ve been ousted by North Carolina in each of their last two tournament appearances.

The schools met in the Sweet 16 in 1990 and 1993, splitting those games, while Arkansas defeated the Tar Heels in the Final Four in 1995. In all, North Carolina has won three of the five meetings — with the potential for that sixth coming next weekend.

If Arkansas makes it past the first weekend, you can watch them in Memphis at the FedExForum.