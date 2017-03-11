Snow blanketing the Mid-South

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — As snow just starts to fall in Shelby County, there's already a few inches on the ground in Dyersburg.

Snow in Dyersburg left behind blankets of white on cars. Some families say they don't mind having a little fun in the snow.

Saturday evening, the snow flurries started in Dyersburg and just kept coming.

Plenty of white nestled on the ground and on trees — certainly enough to scrape up plenty of snowballs.

"Those counties north of Shelby the farther north you go, the more intense the weather gets. They could get 1-2 inches of snow," said Dale Lane with the Shelby County Office of Preparedness.

Some says a few inches of snow can be fun, but others only like it as long as it goes away soon.

Back here in Shelby County, the Office of Emergency Preparedness says most of the interstates have been pretreated to help prevent black ice, and they have trucks ready to go as snow starts to accumulate.