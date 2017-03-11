× Memphis doctor celebrates 80th birthday — and he’s still caring for patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the pioneers of modern heart disease treatment in Memphis has celebrated a milestone.

Well-known Memphis physician Dr. David Holloway started practicing as a cardiologist more than 50 years ago, and he’s still in the office every single day!

Holloway also celebrated his 80th birthday Friday.

Family and friends gathered at the Stern Cardiovascular Foundation’s main clinic in Germantown to honor him.

Holloway grew up in Chattanooga and first came to Memphis for medical school at the University of Tennessee. After practicing medicine at Duke University and in the Air Force, he returned to the Memphis area and has been here ever since. He also served as chief of staff and on the board at Baptist Hospital and taught future doctors as a clinical assistant professor of medicine at UT.