Man severely hurt in house fire caused by smoking
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being burned in a house fire Saturday.
Memphis Fire responded to the 1000 block of South Orleans Street around noon.
They said a man had rescued a 60-year-old family member from the house by the time they arrived, but the 60-year-old had already suffered second- and third-degree burns.
He was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Memphis Fire said the fire started from “careless use of smoking materials.”
