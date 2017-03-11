× Man severely hurt in house fire caused by smoking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being burned in a house fire Saturday.

Memphis Fire responded to the 1000 block of South Orleans Street around noon.

They said a man had rescued a 60-year-old family member from the house by the time they arrived, but the 60-year-old had already suffered second- and third-degree burns.

He was transported to Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Memphis Fire said the fire started from “careless use of smoking materials.”