Helena-West Helena Police looking for children believed to be taken by noncustodial father

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Three children are missing from Helena-West Helena, and police said their noncustodial father took them.

Police said Terry Houston, 30, took 8-year-old Xan’Terrian Houston, 7-year-old Xan’Naddy Houston and 4-year-old Xan’Trell Houston from a family member’s home around 6 p.m. Friday.

They haven’t been seen since.

Police said Terry Houston is from Kankakee, Illinois, and traveled to Arkansas to take the kids. He does not have legal custody.

If you see them or have any information, call Helena-West Helena Police at (870) 572-3441 or call your local police.