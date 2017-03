MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Want a sweet treat this Sunday?

Walmart is scheduled to give away a whole lot of cupcakes this weekend to celebrate all of their customer’s birthdays.

Did we mention it’s free?

The delicious goodies will be given away this Sunday, March 12 from noon until 4 p.m. at Walmarts across the nation.

According to TIME, the company expects to give away more than 3 million treats.